Recover Your Lost Or Stolen Phone: A Guide To Using The Government's CEIR Portal

Victims need to file a police report and provide details to the CEIR portal.

Mobile phone theft is a common issue in many parts of the world, including India. The widespread use of smartphones, combined with their high resale value, makes them attractive targets for thieves. In densely populated areas or crowded public spaces, such as markets or public transportation, people may be more vulnerable to having their phones stolen or snatched.

To address this issue, many cities and communities in India have implemented various measures, such as increased police patrols, public awareness campaigns, and the use of tracking technologies to help recover stolen devices.

The government of India's Department of Telecommunications also has a CEIR portal (Central Equipment Identity Register) completely dedicated to the recovery of stolen mobile phones.

The Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) is a centralised system that manages and tracks mobile devices using their International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) numbers.

The CEIR is a database of mobile equipment identifiers, with each SIM slot of a mobile device assigned an identifier. The CEIR helps combat mobile device theft and misuse by allowing network operators to share blacklisted mobile devices. This means that a device blacklisted on one network will not work on other networks, even if the SIM card is changed.



Here's what you need to do:

Before you begin:

File a police complaint (FIR) about your lost or stolen phone. You'll need a copy (digital or physical) for the CEIR filing process.

Locate your phone's IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number. You can usually find it on a sticker behind the battery or printed on the retail box. If you can't find it physically, you can also dial *#06# on your phone (if you still have it) to retrieve the IMEI number.

Using the CEIR portal:

Visit the CEIR portal

Click on the red tab, "Block Stolen/Lost Mobile.".

A form will appear. Fill in the details, like:

The mobile number associated with the lost or stolen SIM card

IMEI number of the phone

Details from your police complaint (FIR)

Your details (name, address, etc.)

Complete the CAPTCHA verification and click "Get OTP.".

An OTP (one-time password) will be sent to your mobile number (provided you still have access to another phone with that number). Enter the OTP to verify.

The CEIR system will process your request. Upon successful registration, you'll receive a confirmation message with a reference ID for future reference.

Important to note: