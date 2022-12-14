15-Year-Old Boy Dies By Suicide At School In Madhya Pradesh's Barwani

The cause for the extreme step will be known after a probe, police said. (Representational)

A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide inside a private school in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Tuesday, police said.

The Class 10 student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in one of the classrooms at the school in the morning, an official said. "After breakfast, the boy went to an empty classroom and hanged himself from a ceiling fan using a towel," the school's principal Govind Bhayal said.

The exact cause for the extreme step will be known only after a probe, he said.

The boy, who was staying in the school's hostel, had written a letter addressed to the warden, which was found inside a notebook, Barwani police station in-charge Vijay Rawat told PTI.

In the letter, the boy had stated that he did not want to study in a group and wished to study alone, he said.

A CCTV footage of the incident has also surfaced and a probe has been initiated into the death, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)