Can Arrested Politicians Campaign Virtually? What Supreme Court Said

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order

The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea seeking its direction for allowing arrested political leaders to campaign during elections virtually.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan refused to interfere with the Delhi High Court order which had dismissed the petition.

"This petition has been filed with mala fide intent. It is concentrated on one politician (Arvind Kejriwal) who is every day before this court with a battery of the best lawyers.

"We do not deem it necessary to entertain this petition purportedly filed in the public interest. Dismissed," the bench said.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by Amarjeet Gupta, a law student, seeking permission for arrested political leaders to campaign through the virtual mode.

While dismissing the plea, the high court had observed that this would lead to dreaded criminals, even fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, to register themselves with political parties and canvass.

Terming the petition as "highly adventurous" and against the fundamental principles of law, the high court had said courts do not make policy decisions and tit is for Parliament to decide on such issues. PTI PKS PKS SK SK

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)