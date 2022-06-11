Rajasthan Man Shoots Girl, Kills Self

Rajasthan: The girl's family found her in an injured state in the farm.(Representational)

A 25-year-old man allegedly ended his life after he shot at and injured a girl with whom he was in a relationship in Dausa district of Rajasthan, police said.

The critically injured girl, aged around 17, is admitted to Sawai Man Singh(SMS) hospital in Jaipur, they said.

The man, who married last month to another woman, called the girl to a farm at around 4 AM on Friday. When she arrived, he opened fire at her and left the place, police said.

The man reached home and called a family member of the girl saying that she was dead and her body was lying in the farm. Subsequently, he went to the roof of the house and shot himself in the head, they said.

The houses of both of them are located at a distance of around 500 metres in the same village, they added.

On receiving the phone call, the girl's family rushed to the farm and found her in an injured state. They took her home instead of a hospital. She was profusely bleeding but the family did not inform anyone about the incident and kept her at home for a few hours. They took her to a hospital only after her condition deteriorated, police said.

"It was probably because they feared their reputation would be at stake if the locals came to know about the love affair of the girl. However, when her condition worsened, they took her to a local hospital from where she was referred to Jaipur," assistant sub-inspector of Mahuwa police station Ghanshyam said.

The man too was rushed to the local hospital by his family but he died there. The body was handed over to family members after postmortem, he said.

It was only after the postmortem of the man that the family of the girl took her to the hospital, the police official further said.

"Primary investigation reveals that there was a love affair between the man and the girl. However, it is not clear why the man shot the girl and committed suicide. The girl is under treatment in Jaipur in a critical condition and she is not fit to give her statement," he said.

