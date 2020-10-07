Saurav Kittu Tank Is First Transgender To Climb Virgin Peak In Himachal

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju congratulated Saurav Kittu Tank for the achievement.

Saurav Kittu Tank, member of the LGBTQA community, became the first transgender to climb the 6,000-meter high Virgin Peak in Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh.

The temperature at Spiti Valley's Virgin Peak was reported to be as low as -15 degrees and Saurav became the first transgender to achieve this feat.

Kajal Mangalmukhi, founder of Mangalmukhi Transgender Welfare Association, Chandigarh has nursed Saurav since he was abandoned by his parents. "We're all so proud of Saurav's achievement. He is a very special boy who always wanted to pursue something extraordinary. Today he reached the 6,000 meters peak in Spiti valley and raised a flag from the mountain top. I feel very happy," she told ANI.

Kajal Mangalmukhi also informed that Kiren Rijiju, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports met Saurav Kittu and congratulated him for the achievement.

"We hope Saurav Kittu reaches the Himalayan peak someday," wished Kajal Mangalmukhi.