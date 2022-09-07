Saudi Riyals Worth 54 Lakhs Hidden In Bag Caught At Delhi Airport

Jaswinder SIngh could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency.

Customs officials have recovered 2,50,000 Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 54 lakh from a passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi today. The Saudi Riyals were hidden in a "False layer of Bag and Sweet Box" kept inside the baggage.

The passenger identified as Jaswinder Singh was travelling from Delhi to Dubai by a Spice Jet Flight. The CISF surveillance and intelligence staff of Terminal-3, IGI Airport, noticed some suspicious activities by the passenger at the check-in area.

On suspicion, he was diverted to a random checking point for a thorough search of his luggage. Images of some concealed foreign currency were noticed as the luggage was put through the X-ray inspection system.

After clearing the check-in process and immigration formalities, the passenger was intercepted by CISF surveillance and intelligence staff and was brought to the departure Customs office.

On checking his bag, in the presence of custom officials, 2,50,000 Saudi Riyals worth approximately Rs 54 lakh were detected which were carefully concealed in the "False layer of Bag and Sweet Box".

Jaswinder Singh could not produce valid documents to carry such a huge amount of foreign currency and was handed over to the customs officials along with the recovered currency.