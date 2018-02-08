Saudi Arabia Temporarily Bans Poultry Imports From India Over Bird Flu According to OIE report, posted on its website, the H5N8 virus was detected on December 26 among birds in the village of Dasarahalli, killing nine out of 951 birds.

Share EMAIL PRINT Employees give a vaccination shot to a chicken at an hatchery in Mangaon, south of Mumbai (Reuters photo) Riyadh: Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned imports of live birds, hatching eggs and chicks from India after a form of bird flu that is highly lethal for poultry was found, the Saudi agriculture ministry said on Thursday.



In January, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said, citing a report from the Indian agriculture ministry, that India had reported an outbreak of a highly contagious bird flu virus near Bengaluru in Karnataka.



The Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture said in a statement that its ban was issued in accordance with the warning released by the Paris-based OIE, the Saudi state news agency SPA reported.



According to OIE report, posted on its website, the H5N8 virus was detected on December 26 among birds in the village of Dasarahalli, killing nine out of 951 birds. The others were culled. No details were given on the type of birds involved. © Thomson Reuters 2018



