Satyendra Nath Bose: Google Pays Tribute To Indian Physicist With Special Doodle

Google on Saturday pays tribute to renowned Indian mathematician and physicist Satyendra Nath Bose with a special Doodle for his extraordinary contribution to the field of physics and mathematics.

On this day in 1924, Satyendra Nath Bose, who is best known for his work on quantum mechanics in the early 1920s, sent his quantum formulations to the German scientist Albert Einstein who recognised it as a significant discovery in quantum mechanics.

It is said that Bose had taken Albert Einstein as his Mentor.

Born In 1894 in Kolkata, Bose had a wide range of interests in varied fields including physics, mathematics, chemistry, biology, mineralogy, philosophy, arts, literature, and music.

Bose attended Hindu School in Calcutta and later attended Presidency College--- earning the highest marks at each institution.

Inspired by the physicist Jagadish Chandra Bose and historian Prafulla Chandra Ray, Bose also worked as a lecturer in the physics department of the University of Calcutta from 1916 to 1921.

In 1924 Bose wrote a paper deriving Planck's quantum radiation law without any reference to classical physics.

In 1954, Bose was awarded India's second highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan