'Don't Mess With Them (Farmers)': Meghalaya Governor's 'Advice' To Centre

Meghalya Governor Satya Pal Malik said farmers' demands should be met.

Meghalya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday said if farmers' demands are not met, they may try to get what they want through violence.

"My advice to Delhi is don't mess with them, they are dangerous people," Mr Malik said here at an event, where he also claimed he is not scared of losing his post for raising farmers' issues.

"Farmers will take what they want. If it is not given through talks, they would take it through a fight ('ladai'). They will get it though violence if not through a fight," he said.

"They cannot be muzzled. They know how to get their demands met. If these demands are not met, they would again resume their agitation," he said referring to the year-long stir against the Centre's farm laws.

Mr Malik, who had earlier criticised the Centre and PM Narendra Modi over the handling of the farmers' agitation, said there was always a chance that he will get a "call from Delhi" if he talks about farmers.

"I live in Delhi in a one-and-half room house, that is why I could mess ('panga le saka') with Modi over the farmers' issue," the Governor said.

"I don't have any enmity with the Centre but I can leave my post for the farmers," he said.

Mr Malik repeated his earlier remark, saying when he met the PM over the farmers' issue in the past, they had a fight in just five minutes.

"I told him that the Sikhs and Jats do not forget. You must send them with something. They had remembered Indira (Gandhi) as well," he said in an apparent reference to the former PM's assassination.

Mr Malik was in Jodhpur to attend a book release by the Marwar Jat Mahasabha.

He earlier too has made remarks against the PM and the Centre over the farmers' issue.

At an event in Haryana earlier this month, he had claimed that his friends advised him not to criticise the BJP government as he could be made the President or Vice President if he kept quiet.

Mr Malik had then asserted that he "doesn't care about these positions".

In January, he had claimed that when he went to meet the prime minister on the issue of farmers, Modi was "arrogant" and had a fight with him within five minutes.