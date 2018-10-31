'Saturated' Nitish Kumar Wants To Quit: Ally Kushwaha's Startling Claim

Nitish Kumar is yet to comment on the startling claim that caps a series of jibes from the Union Minister

The top post in Bihar may soon fall vacant and a new candidate will be required, Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha indicated today. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, he said, has reached a "saturation point in power and he wants to step down". There was also a disclaimer. His remark, Mr Kushwaha said, does not mean that he is asking for the resignation of the 67-year-old Chief Minister. No one can force him to exit against his wishes, he added.

Addressing his party's youth workers in Patna, Mr Kushwaha had said no one knows Nitish Kumar better than him. During one of their interactions, Nitish Kumar had told him that after being in power for 15 years, he doesn't want to continue any longer, Mr Kushwaha said.

Mr Kumar or his party are yet to comment on the startling claim that caps a series of jibes from the Union Minister. Though both leaders are BJP allies in Bihar, their relationship reached a low as it became clear that Nitish Kumar would get as many seats as the BJP - at the cost of smaller allies.

Last month, Mr Kushwaha said a leader in Bihar NDA did not want Narendra Modi to head the government for another term. While he refused to name anyone, the comment was seen as a heavy hint about Mr Kumar, who parted company with the BJP in 2013 after the party pitched Mr Modi, then the Chief Minister of Gujarat, as the NDA's Prime Ministerial candidate.

The leaders of Mr Kumar's party have long been anticipating a walkout by Mr Kushwaha. Instead, he had reiterated his allegiance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

But last week, after BJP chief Amit Shah's announcement of going equal share with Nitish Kumar, Mr Kushwaha had gone and met opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu Yadav. Earlier today, he met Ram Vilas Paswan, adding fuel to speculation of discontent within the NDA about seat sharing. Mr Paswan's party wanted seven seats.

Under the new seat sharing formula, Nitish Kumar, who had been holding out for as many seats as the BJP, will get his wish. The allies who would have to tighten their belts will be Mr Kushwaha and Mr Paswan, who would lose one seat each.

This is seen to have riled Mr Kushwaha, whose party also got won more seats as Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United in 2014. While RJD won only two seats, Mr Kushwaha's party had won three. Mr Kushwaha is understood to have been offered only two seats this time.