50-50 On Bihar Seats, Announce Nitish Kumar And Amit Shah For 2019

Nitish Kumar met BJP chief Amit Shah to discuss the 2019 elections.

The BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United will contest the same number of seats in the 2019 general elections, the two parties announced on Friday, ending months of speculation over the prickly task of carving the state among the four members of the ruling coalition. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and BJP chief Amit Shah made the announcement after a meeting. Mr Shah said the exact number of seats will be announced in a few days.

Earlier this week, the JDU had made it clear that it won't allow its partner a numerical advantage even by one seat, striking down claims by BJP sources that they had reached a 16-17 seat deal.

Nitish Kumar -- whose party won only two seats in 2014 after a split with the BJP - had long demanded parity on seats with the BJP, which won 22 seats. Later, his party said they want a "respectable" number of seats. That stand appears to have been recalibrated.