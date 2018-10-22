In New Seat-Share Formula, Nitish Kumar Gains, BJP Has Psychological Edge

The BJP and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United will contest the 2019 polls together.

After weeks of tussle with the BJP, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has got his wish - a "respectable" chunk of Bihar's 40 seats, almost equal to the larger ally -- for next year's Lok Sabha elections. Mr Kumar will get 16 seats, just one less than the BJP, sources have told NDTV. A formal announcement, however, is pending, despite the requests of the Janata Dal United.

The deal was sealed in Delhi between Prime Minister Modi , BJP chief Amit Shah and the Bihar Chief Minister, who managed to keep up a pressure on the larger ally for weeks. The other allies in Bihar - Ram Vilas Paswan will get five seats and Upendra Kushwaha will get two seats.

Every party in the NDA had to scale down on their existing number of seats to accommodate Nitish Kumar.

The BJP has taken the biggest hit - yielding five of the 22 seats it currently holds in the state. Mr Paswan and Upendra Kushwaha's parties will also lose one seat each from the number they currently have.

Nitish Kumar's party had won only two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

But Mr Kumar has been unyielding - sending back the BJP to the drawing board when they came up with a draft plan, giving itself a lion's share of 22 seats.