Royal Bengal Tiger Mahavir Died Of Multiple-Organ Failure, Autopsy Shows

Specimens from the tiger's liver, lungs, spleen, intestine, stomach were collected (Representational)

A three-year-old male Royal Bengal Tiger, Mahavir, who was translocated from Madhya Pradesh to the Satkosia Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha's Angul district, died due to infection and multiple organ failure, official sources said Monday.



"The ante-mortem wound in the neck region was infested with maggots and the subsequent infection had led to septicaemia, resulting in multiple organ failure," the post-mortem report released by the forest department said.



The tiger, which was translocated from the Kanha Tiger Reserve of Madhya Pradesh, was found dead in the Satkosia Tiger Reserve (STR) on November 14.



The post-mortem report also mentioned that a provisional diagnosis indicated that the tiger had died due to multiple vital organ failure, which was initiated since the wound on the neck region.



The forest department has also collected specimens from the tiger's liver, kidney, lungs, spleen, intestine and stomach for laboratory tests.



"Around 8-10 porcupine quills were recovered from the stomach of the tiger," STR Field Director Sudarshan Panda said.



Apart from that, fur of wild boar were also found in its stool, he added.



However, under what circumstances the tiger had suffered the injuries would be investigated, Mr Panda said.



Asked about another tigress, Sundari, who is rumoured to be unwell and is kept in an enclosure in Satkosia, he said the animal was doing fine.



Sundari was moving inside the enclosure, Mr Panda said, adding that further decisions on the tigress would be taken after discussing the matter with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), the centre and the state government.



"The NTCA team had also observed that the tigress in the enclosure was in good health," Sandeep Tripathy, Odisha's principal chief conservator of forests, told reporters, adding that the forest department had released a video of the tigress, where it was seen in good health.