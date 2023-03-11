Satish Kaushik Death: 'Objectionable Medicine' Packets Found From Farmhouse

The farm house belongs to Satish Kaushik's friend Vikas Malu.

Delhi Police have found packets of 'objectionable medicine' from the farm house in Bijwasan where Bollywood actor and director Satish Kaushik fell ill after playing Holi, and later died while being taken to the hospital, sources said. The farm house belongs to Satish Kaushik's friend Vikas Malu.

Police are now trying to find out who the medicines were meant for. It will be clear after investigation if Satish Kaushik had anything to do with it, sources said. The police have also discovered that there was an old rape case against Vikas Malu. They are trying to find out when and where this case was registered.

Apart from this, a list of the 10 to 12 people who had come to the farm house on the day of Holi is also being prepared. However, police officials say that nothing suspicious has come up in the postmortem report. Doctors have called it a heart attack only. What was there in the rest of the body, it will be clear after the complete postmortem report. The viscera sample has been preserved for further investigation, police said.

No information was given to the police before Satish Kaushik was taken to the hospital. Mr Kaushik had died before even entering Fortis Hospital. Then the police were informed by the hospital.

The Delhi Police decided that his postmortem would be conducted by the Medical Board at Deen Dayal Hospital in Harinagar since he had gone from Delhi. Police sources said that the people who took Satish Kaushik to the hospital are in touch with them. The police have started investigating this matter from several angles. It is believed that the cause of death will soon be clear.

Mr Kaushik (66) died after suffering the heart attack while he was on his way to a Gurugram hospital in the early hours of Thursday.

Mr Kaushik, whose directing credits include "Tere Naam" and "Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai", is survived by wife Shashi and daughter Vanshika.