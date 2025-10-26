BJP vs Opposition Over Ex-MP's Mention In Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide Note

The death by suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district has set off a political uproar in Maharashtra, with the opposition demanding a high-level probe and accusing the state government of shielding influential figures. The doctor, posted at a sub-district hospital, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on Thursday night. In a suicide note written on her palm, she accused a police officer of sexual assault and a techie of mental harassment. She also mentioned a former MP in a four-page suicide letter.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who was in Phaltan on Sunday to inaugurate development projects, alleged that "an attempt was made" to stop him from attending the event amid allegations against former BJP MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar and local MLA Sachin Patil.

"It is being said that the former MP Ranjitsinh Naik Nimbalkar and local MLA Sachin Patil are linked to this case. If I had an iota of doubt, I would have cancelled my visit," Fadnavis said. He also insisted he would not tolerate attempts to politicise the incident.

"Ranjit Dada, you've to work much more. Do not worry, we are behind you, with full force," said the Chief Minister while speaking at the event.

Rahul Gandhi Attacks BJP Government

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi issued a strong statement alleging that the doctor, who had aspired to serve the public, was instead victimised by criminals protected by the system.

"The doctor's suicide is a tragedy that shakes the conscience of any civilised society," Gandhi wrote.

Gandhi termed the death "an institutional murder," accusing the BJP government of providing a "shield" to criminals and failing to ensure women's safety.

"We stand firmly with the victim's family in this fight for justice," he added.

UBT Targets Devendra Fadnavis

Shiv Sena l (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve questioned Fadnavis for sharing the stage with Nimbalkar and "defending him before the investigation is complete."

"If a woman names a former BJP MP in her suicide note, and we demand action, is that politics?" he asked.

Danve accused the administration of attempting to tarnish the victim's character, warning of statewide protests if a fair and independent probe is not ensured.

He cited portions of the suicide note that allegedly mention two personal assistants of the former MP asking the doctor to declare an accused, Malhari Channe, medically fit.

"If the Chief Minister himself gives a clean chit, what investigation will the officers do?" said Danve, demanding the formation of an SIT committee with an officer from outside Satara to ensure impartiality.

The Phaltan police arrested software engineer Prashant Bankar, accused of mental harassment by the doctor, from Pune yesterday. Hours later, Police sub-inspector Gopal Badane, accused of rape, surrendered at the Phaltan Rural Police Station, Satara SP Tushar Doshi confirmed.

Bankar has been remanded to police custody for four days.