Expelled AIADMK Leader VK Sasikala To Return To Tamil Nadu Tomorrow

VK Sasikala was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 (File)

Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala will return to Tamil Nadu tomorrow after completing her quarantine in Bengaluru and will be staying at her niece J Krishnapriya's residence in the T Nagar area of Chennai.

Ms Krishnapriya is the daughter of J Ilavarasi, Sasikala's sister-in-law.

Posters welcoming VK Sasikala have been put up in T Nagar area ahead of her return to the state.

Ms Sasikala was discharged from Bengaluru's Victoria hospital on January 31 where she was undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection and she has been in quarantine since then.

She was officially released from judicial custody on January 27 after completion of her four-year prison sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

In 2019, the Income Tax Department had attached properties worth Rs 1,600 crores belonging to the former AIADMK leader under the provisions of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act.