I Will Unite AIADMK, Cadres Believe In Me: VK Sasikala

Sasikala paid tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary. (File)

VK Sasikala paid floral tribute to former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa on her death anniversary today, at Jaya Memorial in Chennai.

Speaking to reporters, Sasikala said, "38 years ago we united AIADMK. AIADMK cadres are wishing for united AIADMK only. For sure that will happen very soon."

"AIADMK only will lead the alliance in the upcoming general election. You will see soon who will lead the AIADMK on that. Cadres have total belief in me that I will unite the AIADMK," Sasikala added.

Earlier in the day, former Tamil Nadu Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam hinted at the reunion with All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) when he said that the party could grow only if "we reunite".

After paying floral tribute to former chief minister J Jayalalithaa at Jaya Memorial in Chennai, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam said, "Only if we reunite can we grow the party together."

The six times chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016, after undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

On October 19, Sasikala had said that she is ready to face all enquiries against her over the death of Jayalalithaa.

Reacting to the allegations of the Arumughaswamy committee after the panel called for an investigation against Sasikala, among three others, the expelled AIADMK leader said "I deny all the allegations levelled against me in the report".

Arumughaswamy Commission constituted to probe the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa has called for an investigation against Sasikala, among three others.

In a statement, Sasikala said, "I am not taking this blame as a big thing. This is not new to me. There are a lot of ways to make me politically weak. But it pains me as they made our Amma's (Jayalalitha) death a controversial one. Jayalalitha and I were not siblings but sisters. It was an example of good friendship. We lived our lives like that."

"Now they have made Arumughaswamy Commission report as politics. No matter how many times they probe me but the truth will not change. There is no suspicion of our Amma (Jayalalitha) death. I never interfered in the medical treatment of Jayalalitha. I have not studied medicine. Apollo hospital is not a hospital where they need my opinion to treat Jayalalitha. I deny all the allegations against me from the report. Regarding this, I am ready to face all inquiries on this."

