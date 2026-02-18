Sarpanch From AAP Shot Dead At Wedding In Punjab's Tarn Taran

A sarpanch from a village in Punjab's Tarn Taran, belonging to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was shot dead by two unidentified assailants during a wedding.

Harbinder Singh was attending a wedding at a farmhouse on the Tarn Taran-Bathinda National Highway when the incident occurred. His cousin Jarmanjit Singh was injured in the attack.

SSP Tarn Taran Surender Lamba said Harbinder Singh died on the way to the hospital. Jarmanjit Singh was shot in the leg and is undergoing treatment.

He added that no threat or angles of extortion or gang involvement have surfaced.The personal angle rivalry is being explored and CCTV footage outside the venue is being examined, Lamba added.

Last month, a sarpanch from AAP was shot dead at a wedding hall in Amritsar. Jarmal Singh, who had come to attend a relative's wedding, was shot in the head by unidentified men. He died during treatment in the hospital.

Jarnail Singh had arrived at the venue to attend a wedding when unknown gunmen suddenly entered and opened fire. A video footage retrieved from the wedding hall show two attackers coming from behind and shooting him on the back of the head. The firing caused chaos at the ceremony, with guests scrambling for safety. Later, police arrested two shooters and five other accused.