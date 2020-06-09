Violence Will Never Win In Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi On Village Head's Killing

Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot dead by militants in his native village around 6 pm, the police said.

Violence Will Never Win In Kashmir: Rahul Gandhi On Village Head's Killing

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said violence will never win in Kashmir. (Representational)

New Delhi:

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said violence will never win in Kashmir, as he condoled the death of a sarpanch (village head) who was shot dead in Anantnag district this evening.

Ajay Pandita, a Kashmiri pandit sarpanch of the Larkipora area in Anantnag district and a member of the Congress party, was shot dead by terrorists in his native village around 6 pm, the police said.

Mr Gandhi said that Pandita sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir.

"My condolences to the family and friends of Ajay Pandita, who sacrificed his life for the democratic process in Kashmir. We stand with you in this time of grief. Violence will never win," he said on Twitter.

Comments
Rahul GandhiCongress

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com