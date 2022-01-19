UP Polls Theme Sarees With PM, Yogi Adityanath Pics

The sarees, priced around Rs 1,500 each, were a hit among women.

Sarees with images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are being made in Surat, a textile hub in Gujarat, with just weeks left for the elections in India's most populous state.

Several videos of the sarees are being circulated on social media with some saying that they will be distributed among women in Uttar Pradesh. The sarees are replete with BJP's election symbol, the lotus, and carry a slogan that says, “We will bring those who brought Lord Rama”.

Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, starting February 10. The results will be declared on March 10.

The video was shared by an Ahmedabad-based journalist, who said it was part of a campaign to woo women voters. “Sarees made on Ayodhya theme,” he said, adding that there are plans to distribute 1,000 sarees to women in eastern and western UP.

However, this is not the first time sarees with pictures of Prime Minister Modi are being been made. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, similarly designed pieces were made in Gujarat. The sarees, priced around Rs 1,500 each, were a hit among women, particularly Bharatiya Janata Party workers, in Jharkhand.

Building a Ram temple in Ayodhya has been an issue close to BJP. It has featured in its poll manifesto several times. The construction of the Ram temple is reportedly progressing on schedule and it is likely to be opened to the public by December 2023.

In a landmark judgment on November 9, 2019, the Supreme Court settled the century-old politically sensitive dispute and ruled in favour of building a Ram temple at the previously disputed site. It also said that a separate 5-acre plot will be given for the construction of a mosque.