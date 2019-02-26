Sarees With PM Modi's Pictures Big Hit Among Jharkhand Women

The online sale of PM Modi sarees is rising by day.

Sarees with pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are a big hit among women, particularly Bharatiya Janata Party workers, in Jharkhand.

"Modi is a real hero and keeps his words," said Charul Sharma, a local resident. "I have ordered online one saree carrying Modi's photo," she told IANS.

Echoing her Kalpana Singh said: "I have also ordered Modi saree online. It is rarely available at stores due to huge demand."

These sarees, costing Rs 1,500 a piece, was launched in Gujarat this month. It's online sale is rising by day.

Several shopkeepers have placed orders seeing the demand ahead of elections. "We have ordered 100 sarees. It will reach us in 10-15 days," said Neeru Singh, a BJP leader.

As the Lok Sabha election is around the corner, we are expecting brisk sale," Kailash Sahu, a shopkeeper, told IANS.