Sarbananda Sonowal Reviews Security Before Assam Citizen List Publication

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday reviewed the law and order situation of the state before the final publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on August 31. He presided over a meeting of deputy commissioners and superintendents of police in which he asked them to ensure that those who are excluded from the list should not be treated as foreigners.

Directing the officers to maintain a close relationship with the influential people of the society, CM Sonowal asked them to ensure no misunderstanding regarding the NRC process remained.

Mr Sonowal also instructed the district administrations to take help from public representatives like MLAs, Zilla Parishad members, Panchayat members and NGOs, to make people aware of the implications of the process. He also asked them to create awareness about the legal options people excluded from the list have.

The final version of the NRC is due on August 31; the draft version, published in June, excluded 41 lakh people.

On Monday, the Chief Minister met Home Minister Amit Shah to review the NRC situation, after which he said the centre and state would "take whatever steps will be required" after the publication of the final list of the NRC.

After the meeting between Mr Shah and Chief Minister Sonowal, the Home Ministry released a statement that said exclusion from the NRC did not amount to being declared a foreigner. The appeal period for excluded individuals was also raised - from 60 days to 120 days.

Mr Sonowal directed the officers to extensively tour their districts and spread the right message about the NRC.

