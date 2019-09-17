Saradha Scam Case: Former Kolkata Top Cop Rajeev Kumar Avoids CBI Again

Calcutta High Court withdrew the protection from arrest given to Rajeev Kumar in the Saradha scam case

Former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar failed to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation or CBI this morning in connection with the Saradha ponzi scam case, increasing the possibility of his arrest by the agency during the day, sources said.

The sources told news agency Press Trust of India that Mr Kumar did not appear for questioning twice in spite of CBI notices after the Calcutta High Court withdrew the protection given to him from arrest on Friday.

The agency had given him notice to appear at 10 am but he failed to turn up, they said.

CBI has started proceeding on "other options" available to it under the law, they said.

The West Bengal DGP, in a letter on Monday, had told the CBI that its notices were sent to Mr Kumar's official residence and his response is awaited, they added.

In the letter, the top police official had said that through his lawyer, Mr Kumar had intimated him that he is on leave till September 25. It also said that he is trying legal remedies available to him.

Mr Kumar's anticipatory bail application is likely to come up before a special CBI court today.

The Saradha group of companies had allegedly cheated lakhs of people of Rs 2,500 crore, promising higher rates of returns on their investments.



