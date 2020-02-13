Sanjeev Chawla, Accused In 2000 Match-Fixing Scandal, Extradited From UK

Sanjeev Chawla is accused of fixing cricket matches in India in 2000.

Sanjeev Kumar Chawla, a bookie accused in a match fixing scandal, has been extradited and brought to India nearly 20 years after the case was filed in 2000.

The 50-year-old British national was accused of acting as link between former South African cricket captain Hansie Cronje and bookies who wanted to fix cricket matches in early 2000.

Chawla, who was brought to Delhi today, is expected to undergo the required medical examinations before being taken to Tihar Jail and held in custody in accordance with the Indian government's assurances to the UK courts.

In March last year, the UK Home Secretary gave the go-ahead for Sanjeev Chawla's extradition after the Westminster Magistrates' Court overruled a previous verdict to rule in favour of such a move.

He is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Hansie Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

UK court documents describe Sanjeev Chawla as a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996. He obtained a local passport five years after his Indian one was revoked in 2000, and is now a British citizen.