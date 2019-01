Sanjeev Kumar Chawla is an accused in the match-fixing scandal of 2000 (Representational)

Sanjeev Kumar Chawla, a bookie accused in the match fixing scandal of 2000 involving Hanse Cronje, the former South African captain, should be extradited, a UK court has ruled.

The case will now be sent to the UK Home Secretary.

Chawla has been accused of acting as link between Cronje and bookies who wanted to fix cricket matches in early 2000.

He had moved to UK in 1996 and was arrested in London in June 2016.