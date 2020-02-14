Alleged Bookie Sanjeev Chawla Moves High Court Challenging Custodial Remand

A trial court had on Thursday sent Mr Chawla to 12-day custodial interrogation, noting the matter was to be probed further for which he has to be to various cities across the nation.

Sanjeev Chawla is alleged to have worked closely with Hansie Cronje in 2000 (File)

New Delhi:

Sanjeev Chawla, alleged bookie and key accused in one of cricket's biggest match-fixing scandals that involved former South African captain Hansie Cronje, moved the Delhi High Court on Friday challenging his 12-day custodial remand.

Chawla is alleged to have played a central role in conspiring with Cronje to fix a South African tour to India in February-March 2000.

The British court documents say Mr Chawla is a Delhi-born businessman who moved to the United Kingdom on a business visa in 1996, but continued to make trips to India.

