"Very Unfortunate": Sanjay Raut, Journalist Issued Notices Over Chief Justice Comment

The Supreme Court on Friday issued show-cause notices to Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut and journalist Nikhil Wagle in criminal contempt proceedings over their remarks against Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and the judiciary.

"Attacks on institution are deeply unfortunate," a bench of Chief Justice Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said while hearing a criminal contempt petition filed against Raut and Wagle by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Friday.

"People don't understand that they are being trapped," Chief Justice Kant said.

"The courts have never lagged behind in protecting rights. If you still keep condemning, it's very unfortunate. Hope better sense prevails on everyone," he added.

The bench, however, exempted Raut and Wagle from personal appearances on the next date of hearing, saying it would first consider their explanations.

According to the petition by the SCBA, Raut had made 'deliberately misleading and disparaging' remarks against the Chief Justice after he refused to meet the Opposition delegation on October 12.

The petition said that Raut had claimed that judges attend political events of the ruling BJP and participate in dinners hosted by chief ministers but don't meet the Opposition leaders. Raut had also allegedly referred to photographs of judges playing badminton with political figures in London and made allegations against the Chief Justice and other judges.

The petition also said that Wagle posted an alleged abusive remark directed at the Chief Justice on his X account.

The SCBA alleged that the remarks went beyond the bounds of fair criticism and were capable of undermining public confidence in the Supreme Court.

Sanjay Raut "Ready To Go To Jail"

Sanjay Raut claimed that he was being "targetted" and said he was ready to go to jail.

"Many prominent figures have made comments regarding the Supreme Court. Very prominent figures, retired Chief Justices have made comments, retired judges have made comments, and political figures have made comments as well. However, Sanjay Raut was targeted. Because I fight. I speak out," he told reporters on Friday.

"And I will continue to speak out and present my views in the future too. This is a conspiracy by the Bharatiya Janata Party. I am not afraid, nor will I ever be. If I have to go to jail, I will go, for the country," he added.

"Hold us in contempt, I am already apologizing. Hold us in contempt if you will, but grant justice to those 13 crore voters whose names were deleted," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

Nikhil Wagle Deletes Post

Nikhil Wagle on Thursday said that he has deleted the social media post and issued a public apology.

"On 11.10.2026, I was watching videos circulating on social media of the events then unfolding in New Delhi. I had also read the statement made by Learned Senior Counsel Shri Kapil Sibal at a press conference in New Delhi on 10.10.2026, reported on 11.10.2026, that he had "lost trust" in the Supreme Court and was "tired of keeping on going to the Supreme Court". Out of sudden anguish and frustration with the system, I posted on X something which I should not have," he wrote in the apology letter.

The post was nothing but an "emotional outburst", Wagle added.

"I have since deleted it, and I do not seek to justify it. In all my years of public life, I have never used abusive language in my speeches or writings, and the post does not reflect the manner in which I express myself," he said.