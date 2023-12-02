Sanjay Raut Gets Bail In Defamation Case Filed By Maharashtra Minister

Sanjay Raut has accused Dada Bhuse of indulging in corruption of Rs 178 crore (File)

A court in Maharashtra's Malegaon on Saturday granted bail to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in a defamation case registered on the complaint of state PWD and Nashik guardian minister Dada Bhuse.

The Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member was present in the court. Granting Sanjay Raut bail, the court said it will hear the case next on February 3, 2024.

Sanjay Raut has accused Dada Bhuse of indulging in corruption of Rs 178 crore in Girna co-operative sugar factory located at Malegaon in Nashik district. The allegation had prompted Dada Bhuse to file a defamation case against Sanjay Raut.

After getting bail, Sanjay Raut criticised Dada Bhuse outside the Malegaon court.

"As per the Constitution, I have the right to call a thief a thief. The defamation case has been filed against me as I asked for the use of money by a minister. What's wrong in asking for the accounts or utilisation of money? Bhuse should share the details. I will not bow down in any condition and there will be no compromise over corruption," said Sanjay Raut.

Responding to a question about Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's recent comments about the power tussle within the Sharad Pawar-founded NCP, Sanjay Raut said, "What Ajit Dada says is scripted. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) scripts what Ajit Pawar says."

