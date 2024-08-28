Kolkata Horror: Ex-Principal Sandip Ghosh Suspended By Top Medical Body IMA

The Indian Medical Association has suspended the membership of Dr Sandip Ghosh, the former Principal of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital where a doctor was raped and murdered this month.

Dr Ghosh - who was administered a lie-detector test Monday - has been accused of negligence in the matter, including failing to file a police complaint when the woman's body was found. He does not face charges in connection with the killing of the doctor but, does face non-bailable corruption charges.

There have, though, been claims corruption at the RG Kar Hospital - a former employee has accused Dr Ghosh of trafficking in dead bodies and biomedical waste - is linked to the murder.

The CBI - which also carried out an exhaustive 11-hour search of his Kolkata home, and claimed to have seized a "wealth of evidence" - has questioned Dr Ghosh for nearly 90 hours so far.

In a brief statement IMA said "(parents of the doctor) ... put up their grievances against you in dealing with the situation as well as lack of empathy and sensitivity in handling the issue..."

The IMA also referred to charges by doctors in Bengal - that Dr Ghosh had brought the profession into disrepute by his actions - and said the disciplinary committee had therefore decided to suspend him.

Dr Ghosh has been at the centre of the storm since the doctor's body was discovered.

He resigned days later claiming moral responsibility but, within hours, the Bengal government had appointed him to lead the Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital.

The move prompted fierce protests from CNMC staff as well as those protesting the doctor's murder, and the Calcutta High Court was forced to intervene, demanding he go on "long leave".

The court also questioned the appointment, which led to claims by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's critics and groups of protesters that the state government was shielding Dr Ghosh.

Dr Ghosh has also come under fire from the Supreme Court. Last week the top court questioned his role in the sordid affair, underlining, again, that the delay in filing a police case was unacceptable.

"Why was FIR lodged almost 14 hours after discovery of the body... the Principal of the college should have come straightaway and directed filing of the FIR. Who was he in touch with?" the court asked.

Only one arrest has been made in connection with the rape and murder of the doctor - a police volunteer called Sanjoy Roy. The ruling Trinamool and the opposition BJP have fired barbs at each other, trading claims about the efficacy of the CBI vis-a-vis the state police after the federal agency was directed to take over the case by the High Court. The CBI has yet to make any arrest in this case.

