'Selling Of Bodies...': Big Claim Against Ex-RG Kar Hospital Head Sandip Ghosh

Sandip Ghosh - the ex-head of Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital, who has been interrogated, rigorously, by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a junior doctor this month - was last year accused of corruption, and trafficking in bodies and biomedical waste.

The allegations were made by Akhtar Ali, who was the Deputy Medical Superintendent at RG Kar and now holds the same post at Murshidabad Medical College.

Mr Ali told NDTV he had filed complaints with the Vigilance Commission and the Anti-Corruption Bureau. He said he had also tried to file a police case but it was refused.

"(One) of my complaints was trafficking of biomedical waste. We all know that used syringes and medical waste like user hand gloves must be disposed as per disinfection norms, but he (Dr Ghosh) used to sell this material to Bangladeshi citizens," he told NDTV Wednesday night.

"A security officer named Khan was involved in this trafficking..."

"Next, illegal selling of bodies. The Forensic Medicine Head had complained... family members (of those whose bodies he allegedly sold) also complained. A national commission summoned him..." Mr Ali said, trailing off, suggesting nothing transpired of the summons.

Mr Ali also accused Dr Ghosh of taking bribes of 20 per cent to award work orders or contracts and also deliberately failed students. "He was like a mafia person...," Mr Ali had said earlier.

"All these allegations I made... but no action was taken by authorities. Last night I went to a police station but they refused to accept a FIR," he said, adding he had also filed a criminal case in the Calcutta High Court against Sandip Ghosh. That case may be heard tomorrow, he said.

Last week, speaking to news agency ANI, Mr Ali also said of his former boss, "He is a very corrupt person... Ghosh used to have a big security detail. He is very powerful."

Dr Ghosh has been at the centre of the storm over rape and murder of his junior colleague. His resignation days after the body was found - on grounds of moral responsibility as a 'parent' - were followed, within hours, by an appointment to head the Calcutta National Medical College.

The appointment was questioned by the High Court, which demanded he go on "long leave".

"If the principal stepped down owing 'moral responsibility', (it is) rather serious that he is rewarded, within 12 hours, with another appointment..." a bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam said, "He should be at home... not working elsewhere."

The court also wondered if the ruling Trinamool was "protecting" Dr Ghosh.

Since then Dr Ghosh has been grilled by the CBI, which has taken over the case on instructions from the High Court. The agency has questioned him for over 60 hours in the past few days.

The Supreme Court also questioned his re=appointment shortly after he quit RG Kar, and also questioned him, and the hospital administration, for the delay in registering a police case after the young doctor's grievously injured body was discovered early August 9.

Meanwhile, amid allegations the state backed him despite these allegations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's government has ordered a special police team to probe the claims.

He could also face charges for disclosing the identity of the slain doctor.

