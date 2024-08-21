Diary Found Near Kolkata Doctor's Body Had Gold Medal, Top Hospitals' Dream

The young doctor whose life was brutally cut short at RG Kar Hospital less than two weeks ago, harboured big dreams of winning a gold medal and other big honours in medicine. She had even listed the hospitals she wanted to work in. All this, sources said, were on a torn diary that was found near her body. The Central Bureau of Investigation, which is handling the case, is currently in possession of the diary and is consulting handwriting experts to confirm if the 31-year-old had written it.

The woman's parents had confirmed that she was in the habit of keeping a diary. It was found near her body on August 9 in the seminar room where she was raped and murdered.

Sources said some of the pages of the diary have been ripped out. What remained is an account of her dreams, her likes and dislikes, her love for her parents.

"The deceased wanted to become a big doctor. She wanted to get a gold medal and win big honours in the medical field... She had wanted to study for her MD," a source told NDTV.

"The names of some hospitals were mentioned, where she dreamed of working one day... There was also mention of her wish to keep her parents happy," he added.

The woman's parents had mentioned that she had been depressed about her work and study situation. She had expressed doubts about whether she would be allowed to pass -- comments that had dovetailed with the allegations of irregularities at the medical college under the stewardship of Sandip Ghosh, who is now facing an inquiry from the state police.

The former Principal is also being questioned by the CBI -- today was the fifth day he was seen visiting the offices of the agency.

The rape-murder case and the massive churn it triggered in the medical community, has now reached the Supreme Court, which took up the matter on its own and held a hearing yesterday.

The top court has proposed a national protocol for doctors' safety and also requested the protesters to get back to work. The doctors have made it clear that they are not ready to relent till their demands are met.