CBI Searches At 15 Places In Kolkata Hospital Corruption Case: 10 Points

Sources said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team reached Mr Ghosh's house at 6.45 am, but he opened the doors to them only at 8 am.

The CBI also searched the house of Debashish Som, who works in the state's forensic department, in Kolkata's Beleghata neighbourhood.

Other CBI teams have searched the houses of former hospital superintendent Sanjay Vashisht, and medical supplier Bipal Singh in Howrah district's Hatgachha area.

Sources said the CBI can record the statement of Akhtar Ali, the whistleblower whose information led to corruption allegations against the former principal of the Kolkata hospital. Mr Ali had raised this matter in the Calcutta High Court, after which the Kolkata Police's special investigation team had recorded his statement.

Akhtar Ali worked in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for 16 years. He began as assistant superintendent grade 2, went to grade 1, and became Deputy Superintendent.

"Before Sandeep Ghosh came, this was the number one college in eastern India. It is a 100-year-old college. I have exposed a lot of scams. The first scam was to make students fail. They used to extort money from them, those who did not listen, and some students used to collect this money," Akhtar Ali alleged.

"They used to make junior students drink alcohol and make them protest, whenever it came to Sandeep Ghosh's transfer. The illegal activities include smuggling of bodies, biomedical waste scam. The complaints went to the higher levels including vigilance, but nothing happened," Akhtar Ali said.

The key suspect in the rape and murder case of the junior doctor has been identified as Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, who was seen in the hospital's CCTV near the crime scene. Sanjay Roy, Sandeep Ghosh and some doctors whose fingerprints were taken from the seminar hall - where the body was found - have been made to undergo lie-detector tests.

The CCTV footage shows Sanjay Roy entering the hospital at 1.03 am, sources said. During interrogation, the police had shown him the CCTV evidence, after which Sanjay Roy admitted to the crime, sources have said.