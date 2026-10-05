Sambhav Jain's Death Sparks Online Debate Over Alimony And Divorce Laws

Sambhav Jain, a 28-year-old techie, died by suicide on Sunday after jumping from the 43rd floor of a high-rise building in Noida. The police later found a video in his mobile in which he revealed financial stress as the reason for this extreme step. He was under debt due to his son's health and marital discord, according to the police, but did not blame anyone for his death. But people online have picked up the issue of divorce and resulting alimony that he had to pay to his estranged wife, and the issue has sparked a big debate online.

A section of social media users has linked the case to the alimony Jain was required to pay to his estranged wife, while others have used it to question India's matrimonial laws.

"Overwhelmed by financial distress and mental stress, he messaged his father stating he could no longer manage the liabilities before jumping from the 42nd floor in Noida. Sad," commented one user.

"If, for a two-year marriage, a court awards a woman Rs 3 crore in alimony, then yes, India's laws and judicial system are an absolute disgrace and a complete joke," said another user.

However, the Rs 3 crore figure being widely shared online does not match the amount cited by the police. Police have said the settlement between Jain and his estranged wife was Rs 15 lakh, of which he had already paid Rs 7.5 lakh as the first instalment.

Some users have highlighted the case of Atul Subhash, another techie, who died by suicide in 2024, leaving a 24-page note and video that sparked national debate on matrimonial laws and systemic pressure.

Following Jain's death, some social media users have called for a ban on alimony, while others have argued for greater scrutiny of how financial settlements are determined in divorce cases.

"How is one expected to pay such a huge amount when his net worth is half of it? Do the courts expect people to be debt ridden their entire life for a 2-year marriage?" asked one user.

"Alimony payouts have become the biggest scam of legal industry today. Common people think, alimony is only meant for wife & children, whereas, in reality, there are several stakeholders enjoying the legal loot," a third user said on X.

The issue is also one of the top discussion topics on Reddit where a user said, "Corporations default so much money but individuals unable to pay are treated way more shabbily."

"Add him to the list and move on. Isn't the first and most definitely won't be the last," another comment read on Reddit.

Sambhav Jain weighed around 140 kg and had severe body image issues, anxiety regarding his health, police said.

They are examining CCTV footage from the building and nearby areas and questioning people present in the vicinity at the time of the incident.