'Will Ally With Smaller Parties In UP Assembly Polls': Akhilesh Yadav

Our experience has not been good with big parties, said Akhilesh Yadav. (FILE)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party will form the alliance with smaller parties in the upcoming Assembly polls.

Speaking to media when asked about the party's alliance in the upcoming Assembly election in the state to stop the BJP, Yadav said, "Samajwadi Party will forge an alliance with smaller parties. Our experience has not been good with big parties."

The former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh said, "We are hopeful that in 2022 Samajwadi party will form the government in the state with the majority."

It is noteworthy that in last Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh, SP had formed an alliance with Congress in 2017. BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the Assembly polls. In the 403 member UP Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)