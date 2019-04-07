Samajwadi Party Poll Video Channels Spirit Of 'Gully Boy' To Roast BJP

The Suno Vikas Poochh Raha Hai song alleges that toilets lack water, schools lack teachers

The Samajwadi Party has released a video attacking the ruling BJP government on Twitter soon after the BJP's campaign song was released at its party headquarters. The short song, much like in a rap battle, launches Twitter blitz on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's poll promises ahead of the national elections.

Titled "Suno Vikas Poochh Raha Hai", the catchy song, in a little over a minute shreds BJP by attacking its many promises and its most famous poll plank "Vikas". The video features close up shots of common people, some smiling and some not so impressed.

A Twitter handle associated with Samajwadi Party, Uttar Humara, released the video today, two days after the Samajwadi Party first played an audio version of the song at the release of the party's manifesto in Lucknow.

The song begins with an attack on the recent strategy of the BJP to use Chowkidar as a prefix on party leaders' Twitter handles. Akhilesh Yadav has mocked Chowkidar as Thokidar on multiple occasions and even used "vikas poochh raha hai" as a hashtag in his recent attacks on the BJP.

He had earlier this month launched a Twitter offensive with the "vikas poochh raha hai" hashtag launching the "thokidar" missile.

The song also alleges that toilets lack water, schools lack teachers and the files go missing in the ministry. The only place for solace from all this? The Himalayas, the song says.

From demonestisation to "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot", the song rips into the BJP taking aim at poll promises to campaign slogans.

Akhilesh Yadav had recently attacked the BJP for taking credit for work that his party had done. The recent one being the construction of a 9km elevated road in Ghaziabad which UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had inaugurated last year. The song takes a potshot at the BJP with that as well.

The song ends with a picture of Akhilesh Yadav with a caption "ek bhi vote na ghatne paaye, ek bhi vote na batne paaye" (not one vote should go to waste, not one vote should get split).

The Samajwadi Party has tied up with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party for the elections in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress, another BJP rival in the state, is contesting separately on almost all seats in the UP, leading to concerns about a split in votes.

