Yogi Adityanath To Open Ghaziabad Road, Akhilesh Yadav Recalls Project

The Ghaziabad elevated road has been designed to enable fast traffic with an average speed of 80 km per hour. The cost of the project has been estimated at Rs 1,147 crore.
The project was started by the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party government, which was voted out of power in March last year. Today, Akhilesh Yadav suddenly pinned a photo tweet from August 2016 on his official Twitter profile, showing the bridge while it was still under construction, to claim that it was his government that was the brainchild of the infrastructure project.
"To help ease traffic in Ghaziabad we commissioned this elevated road which is over 9kms long and completing fast," Akhilesh Yadav said in the old tweet.
The elevated road will connect UP Gate on the Delhi-Ghaziabad with Raj Nagar Extension in the Uttar Pradesh city, drastically cutting travel time and enhancing commuting comfort.
Mr Adityanath will also address people at Ram Lila ground in Kavi Nagar, District Magistrate Ritu Maheswari said. The saffron-robed chief minister of the BJP is also likely to announce more projects.
Officials of the Ghaziabad Development Authority said they have been preparing well in advance to receive the chief minister for the elevated road's inauguration.
The inauguration of the elevated road is not without controversy. On March 16, Samajwadi Party leader Rakesh Yadav inaugurated the elevated road on his own, claiming that the infrastructure project was started when the SP was in power in UP.
A First Information Report was filed against Mr Yadav and some Samajwadi workers, news agency Press Trust of India reported. Local Samajwadi Party leaders have accused the BJP of trying to take credit for the project.
Comments
With inputs from agencies