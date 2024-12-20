Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, Accused Of Electricity Theft, Fined Rs 1.9 Crore

The electricity bill at the MP's residence has been zero for the last six months.

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq, accused of electricity theft at his residence, has been issued a staggering fine of Rs 1.91 crore. The fine was issued by the Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department after it found evidence of tampering with two electricity meters at the MP's residence.

The department, on Thursday, visited Mr Barq's residence to check the meter readings and other electrical appliances including the air conditioner (AC) and fans. The officials found that the available electricity connection was one-eighth of the load.

According to the State Electricity Department, Mr Barq has taken a 2 kilowatt (kW) connection whereas, the load is 16.5 kW. The new smart meters installed two days ago showed a power load of 5.5 kW. Mr Barq's family members said they have installed a 10 kW solar panel and 5 kW generator in the house - with which the MP's house can take up to 19 kW electricity load. However, the Superintending Engineer of the Electricity Department said that the solar panels at the residence were not working.

The officials also found heavy electrical appliances at the residence including over 50 LED bulbs, a deep freezer, three split ACs, 2 fridges, a coffee maker, a geyser, and a microwave oven - which were found to have an electrical load of 16,480 kW.

An FIR was filed under Section 135 of the Anti-Power Theft Act against the Samajwadi MP, who also serves as the Chairman of the District Electricity Committee.

The electricity connection at the MP's house was cut off, officials said.

During the investigation, the MP's father, Mamluk Ur Rehman, reportedly threatened the State Electricity Department officials. Following this, a case was also registered against Mr Barq's father for obstructing government work.