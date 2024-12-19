Samajwadi Party Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq Charged For Alleged Electricity Theft

FIR filed against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq for alleged electricity theft.

The Uttar Pradesh Electricity Department has filed an FIR against Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Zia Ur Rehman Barq for alleged electricity theft. This morning, the state electricity department arrived at Mr Barq's residence to check the meter readings and load of various electrical appliances including air conditioner (AC) and fans. The state electricity department found that the available electricity connection was one-eighth of the load. Following this, the electricity board cut the power connection.

For the last six months, the electricity bill of the MP's house has been zero.

The State Electricity Department reported that Mr Barq has taken a 2 kilowatt (kW) connection whereas, the load is 16.5 kW. The new smart meters installed two days ago showed a power load of 5.5 kW.

According to the people associated with Mr Barq's family, two electricity meters of 2 kW each are installed in the house. Apart from this, a 10 kW solar panel and 5 kW generator are installed in the house. With this, Barq house can take up 19 kW electricity load.

However, V K Gupta, the Superintending Engineer of the Electricity Department said the solar panels were not working.

Some heavy electrical appliances were found at Mr Barq's two-storey house. This includes over 50 LED bulbs, a deep freezer, three split ACs, 2 fridges, a coffee maker, a geyser, and a microwave oven, among others. Together, these appliances were found to have an electrical load of 16,480 kW.

Mr Barq's lawyer, Advocate Qasim Jamal, said, "We are paying the minimum electricity charges. Solar is installed in the entire house. There are a total of four members in the family. All the other sisters are married, so they are not here."

Reportedly, Vivek Gangal and Ajay Sharma, the officials who went to investigate the Barq house have been threatened by the MP's father Mamluk ur Rehman. They say the MP's father threatened to take action when their government comes to power.

An FIR has been registered against Mamluk ur Rehman.