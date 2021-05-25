Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan's Health Critical, But In Control: Hospital

Azam Khan is under observation of a team of doctors. His condition is critical, the hospital said (File)

The condition of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan is critical, but under control, said a Lucknow hospital on Tuesday.

"On May 25, the treatment of Azam Khan (72) was started, after cavity and fibrosis was found in his lungs. Today, he needed 5 litres of oxygen. He is kept under the observation of a critical care team. His condition is critical, but under control," the statement issued by Medanta Hospital said.

The condition of his son Mohammad Abdullah Khan is stable and he is being monitored by doctors, the statement said.

An expert team of the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital is making continuous efforts for his better treatment, the statement added.

Azam Khan and his son were shifted from a Sitapur jail to the hospital for coronavirus treatment on May 9.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)