'A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man': Top Quotes From India's First Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw

Sam Manekshaw is revered as a fearless patriot and country's best-known soldier.
New Delhi: Sam Manekshaw, India's First Field Marshal, was born on April 3, 1914. Today is his 104th birth anniversary. Born as Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw, he was famously referred as Sam Bahadur. He began his service in the British Indian Army in World War II, for which he won the Military Cross for gallantry. Known for his commanding leadership, Sam Manekshaw's distinguished military career spanned four decades in which he participated in five wars. He died at the age of 94. The swashbuckling general is revered as a fearless patriot and country's best-known soldier. When former prime minister Indira Gandhi asked him if he was ready to go to war with Pakistan over Bangladesh in 1971, he reportedly replied, "I am always ready, sweetie."
Here are 5 Inspiring Quotes From Sam Manekshaw's Lectures:
Give me a man or a woman with common sense and who is not an idiot and I assure you can make a leader out of him or her.
Professional knowledge and professional competence are the main attributes of leadership. Unless you know, and the men you command know that you know your job, you will never be a leader.
The primary, the cardinal attribute of leadership is professional knowledge and professional competence. Professional knowledge has to be acquired the hard way. It is continuous study and you never acquire it in today's fast-moving technological world that you are living in. You have to keep up with your profession whatever you are in.
A 'Yes man' is a dangerous man. He is a menace. He will go very far. He can become a minister, a secretary or a Field Marshall but he can never become a leader nor, ever be respected. He will be used by his superiors, disliked by his colleagues and despised by his subordinates. So discard the 'Yes man'.
One thing remains the same, your task and your duty. You are required to ensure the security of this country against any offence. What is that means for you? That means, that you should have to fight, a fight to win. There is no roof for losers, if you lose don't come back.