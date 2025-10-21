Salute Their Courage: PM Modi Pays Tribute On Police Commemoration Day

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah on Tuesday extended greetings on Police Commemoration Day, saying police personnel exemplify bravery, compassion and an unyielding sense of duty.

In a post on X, the vice president said he solemnly pays tribute to the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of police personnel. "Their unwavering commitment to safeguard the nation and ensure the security and well-being of our people commands our deepest respect," he said.

Radhakrishnan said that through steadfast dedication and readiness to serve even in times of crisis and humanitarian need, they exemplify bravery, compassion, and an unyielding sense of duty.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the police personnel, saying their steadfast dedication keeps the nation and its people safe.

"On Police Commemoration Day, we salute the courage of our police personnel and recall the supreme sacrifice by them in the line of duty. Their steadfast dedication keeps our nation and people safe," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"Their bravery and commitment in times of crisis and in moments of need are appreciable," the prime minister said.

Police Commemoration Day is observed on October 21 every year. This day is observed as Martyrs' Day in all police forces of the country in memory of 10 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel who were killed on this day in 1959 in an ambush by Chinese troops in Ladakh's Hot Spring area.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said as first responders, the forces have scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, besides protecting citizens' rights.

"Warm greetings to the police personnel on Police Commemoration Day," Shah wrote on 'X'.

The home minister said that as first responders, the police forces have scripted glory by thwarting crimes and threats to internal security, and by protecting citizens' rights with exemplary courage and commitment.

"My solemn homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives serving the nation," he said.

Separately, the home minister also paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the "brave warriors" of the Indian National Army (INA).

"On the foundation day of the Indian National Army, salutations to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and the brave warriors of the INA.

"Through the INA, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose instilled a strong belief in the hearts of the revolutionaries that the countrymen could achieve freedom through their own army and military campaigns," he said in another post on 'X'.

The home minister said the soldiers of the INA, who, under Netaji's leadership, hoisted the tricolour in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 1943 and declared India's independence, will remain an eternal inspiration for the nation-first ethos.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said while there is instability on the borders, new types of crimes, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within society.

Laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Singh also said that the military and police function on different platforms, but their mission is the same -- to protect the nation.

To have a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the minister said, balancing the external and internal security of the nation is more important than ever.

A joint parade of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Delhi Police was held as part of the event.

On the present-day challenges, the defence minister sa,id while there is instability on the borders, new types of crime, terrorism and ideological wars are emerging within society.

Crime has become more organised, invisible and complex, and its purpose is to create chaos in society, undermine trust and challenge the stability of the nation, he said.

Singh commended the police for carrying out their official responsibility of preventing crime while fulfilling the moral duty of maintaining trust in society.

"If people are sleeping peacefully today, it is due to their confidence in our vigilant armed forces and alert police. This confidence is the foundation of our country's stability," he said, addressing the police personnel who attended the event.

Drawing attention to the Naxal problem, which had been a major internal security challenge for a long time, Singh asserted that the concerted and organised efforts of the police, CRPF, BSF and local administration ensured that the problem did not escalate and the people in the left-wing extremism-affected areas breathed a sigh of relief.

Exuding confidence that the Naxal problem will end by March next year, he said that due to the tireless efforts of the security forces, this problem is now on the verge of becoming history.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that the Naxal menace will end by March 2026.

"Several top Naxalites have been eliminated this year. Those who previously took up arms against the state are now surrendering and joining the mainstream of development. The number of districts affected by left-wing extremism has come down drastically.

"Areas that were once Naxalite hubs are now becoming educational hubs.

"Areas that were once known as the red corridor have now transformed into growth corridors. Our police and security forces have contributed significantly to this success," he said.

Singh reiterated the PM Modi-led government's commitment to ensuring national security.

"For a long time, we, as a nation, didn't fully recognise the contributions of the police. However, under the leadership of PM Modi, the government established the National Police Memorial in 2018 to honour the memories of our police forces," he said.

"In addition, the police have been provided with state-of-the-art weapons and improved facilities. They now have modern equipment such as surveillance systems, drones, forensic labs and digital policing," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)