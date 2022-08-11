Salman Khan Spends Day With Sailors On Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam

Salman Khan interacted with the sailors and also participated in group activitiesonboard the vessel.

Actor Salman Khan took a day-off from his hectic schedule and spent time with sailors onboard Indian Navy destroyer INS Visakhapatnam. The Bollywood star interacted with the sailors and also participated in group activities onboard the vessel.

A series of pictures of the 'Ek Tha Tiger' actor engaged in a number of activities - from cooking on the ship to doing one-hand push-up challenge, to signing autographs and hoisting the Indian flag - with the sailors inside the state-of-the-art destroyer has been widely shared on social media.

#InPics | Actor Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) spends a day with sailors on the Indian Navy's INS Visakhapatnam.

Amongst the largest destroyers built in India, INS Visakhapatnam has an overall length of 164 metre and displacement of over 7,500 tonne.

INS Visakhapatnam also has medium and short-range guns, anti-submarine rockets, and advanced electronic warfare and communication suits. The ship can accommodate a crew of 312, abd has an endurance of 4,000 nautical miles and can carry out a typical 42 days mission with extended mission time in area of operation.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's action comedy film 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' alongside Pooja Hegde, Zaheer Iqbal and Bigg Boss contestant Shehnaaz Gill and Venkatesh Daggubati. Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the film.

Apart from that, he will be also seen in Yash Raj Film's upcoming action thriller film 'Tiger 3' alongside Katrina Kaif.

Reportedly, Salman will be having a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming action film 'Pathaan', which is slated to release on January 25, 2023.