Sakshee Malikkh's Appeal To Anurag Thakur Targets Suspended Wrestling Boss

Sakshee Malikkh quit wrestling after Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's aide won the WFI polls

A month after the Centre suspended the newly-elected panel of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Olympic bronze medallist Sakshee Mallikh has alleged that suspended WFI president Sanjay Singh is organising championships and giving out fake certificates.

Ms Malikkh has questioned how a suspended official can misuse the federation's funds and warned that the fake certificates will put sportspersons into trouble in the future. She has appealed to Sports Minister Anurag Thakur to intervene in the matter.

"The national wrestling championship organised by the Sports Ministry is to be held in Jaipur, but Sanjay Singh is illegally organising a separate national championship to assert his dominance and signing certificates," Ms Malikkh alleged in a post on X.

"When sportspersons seek jobs on the basis of these certificates, they will face action even though they are not at fault. Action should be taken against Sanjay Singh," she added.

The WFI panel was suspended last month, days after it was elected, over hasty announcement of Under-15 and Under-20 nationals. Suspending the body, the ministry also said the new body was working under complete control of former office-bearers - an apparent reference to BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Allegations of sexual harassment against the former wrestling boss had sparked a protest by the country's top wrestlers, including Ms Malikkh, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat. After several delays due to court battles, an election to form a new panel was held in December and Sanjay Singh, an aide of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, was elected president.

Disappointed at the results, Ms Malikkh announced a shocking decision to quit wrestling and put her boots on the table during a media interaction. Days later, Mr Punia returned his Padma Shri in protest.

Soon after, the Sports Ministry suspended the wrestling body. "The new body has not followed the WFI constitution. The Federation stands suspended till further orders. WFI will not be taking care of day to day activities of wrestling," an official had then said.