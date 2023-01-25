Trinamool's Saket Gokhale, In Jail, Arrested By Enforcement Directorate

Saket Gokhale is currently in Gujarat jail in a cheating case. (File)

Trinamool's Saket Gokhale has been arrested by Enforcement Directorate in a case related to the alleged misuse of funds collected through crowdfunding. He's currently in Gujarat jail in a cheating case. Mr Gokhale is accused of misappropriating Rs 1.07 crore collected through crowd-funding, sources in the agency said.

Mr Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022, in a case of alleged misuse of money he had collected through crowdfunding. This was the third time Mr Gokhale has been arrested by the Gujarat Police.

He was first arrested on December 6 for allegedly sharing fake news linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Gujarat's Morbi after an old suspension bridge collapsed there, killing 135 people.