What We Know About Mohammad Shehzad, Man Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan

Police on Sunday said they have arrested a Bangladeshi national for stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Mumbai residence. Preliminary investigation suggests the man - Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir - was unaware that he had entered Mr Khan's house and his intention was theft, a senior police official told reporters after his arrest.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times, including in his neck, at his apartment in the posh Bandra West neighbourhood early Thursday morning.

What We Know About Man Who Stabbed Saif Ali Khan

Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla, 30, was arrested from Hiranandani Estate on Ghodbandar Road in neighbouring Thane district. Police said he entered India illegally and had been living in Mumbai for the past four months.

He changed his name to Bijoy Das after entering India.

Rohilla is a bachelor and used to work at a housekeeping agency. He, however, was unemployed for some months.

He used to live in a rented house with some friends in Mumbai's Worli.

Attack On Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times and was rushed to the city's Lilavati Hospital in an autorickshaw where he underwent emergency surgery.

The 54-year-old was attacked when he was with his family members - his wife and fellow actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, and their two sons, four-year-old Jeh and eight-year-old Taimur - at their residence in the 12-floor apartment - Satguru Sharan - in Bandra.

Eliyama Philip - a nurse caring for Jeh - and another staffer were also injured in the attack.

A 2.5-inch piece of the blade was removed from Mr Khan's spine after a five-hour-long surgery. He is recovering well, doctors treating him said Friday.

Mumbai Police had formed about 30 teams to arrest the accused, who was also captured on CCTV cameras in the building.