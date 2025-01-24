Saif Ali Khan Records Statement With Cops, Narrates January 16 Horror

Actor Saif Ali Khan, who suffered stab injuries after an intruder entered his Mumbai home for an apparent burglary on January 16, recorded his statement with the Bandra police on Thursday. Recalling the incident, Mr Khan said that he and his actor wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were in their bedroom on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when they heard their younger son Jehangir's (Jeh) nanny scream.

Awakened by her screams, Mr Khan and Ms Kapoor rushed to their son's room where they saw the alleged attacker Sariful Islam. While the nanny - Eliyama Philips - was scared and screaming, Jeh was crying, Mr Khan told the police.

When Mr Khan tried to stop the accused, he stabbed the actor several times on his back, neck, and hands, police sources said. Despite being injured, the actor pushed the intruder inside the room as Ms Philips ran away with Jeh and locked him in, they added.

Saif Ali Khan and his family members - wife and actor Kareena Kapoor, and their two sons Jeh and Taimur - were in the house when the attacker entered the 12th-floor apartment for an apparent burglary. The alleged attacker, who had illegally entered India from Bangladesh last year, was arrested last week from Thane near Mumbai after a three-day manhunt involving at least 20 teams from the Mumbai Police.