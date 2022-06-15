'If Kashmiri Pandit Exodus Is Religious Conflict...': Actor Sai Pallavi

Sai Pallavi is currently promoting her upcoming Telugu film "Virata Parvam"

Condemning violence in the name of religion, actor Sai Pallavi today compared the Kashmiri exodus with cow vigilantism. "The Kashmir Files showed how Kashmiri Pandits were killed at the time. If you are taking the issue as a religious conflict, a recent incident happened where a Muslim driver, who was transporting cows, was beaten up and forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'. So, where's the difference between these two incidents," the actor said in an interview.

Sai Pallavi is currently promoting her upcoming Telugu film "Virata Parvam". The movie, which also stars Rana Daggubati, is inspired by true events from the 1990s. It chronicles a love story against the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in the Telangana region.

Sai Pallavi plays the character of Vennela, who falls in love with Naxal leader Ravanna (Rana Daggubati).

Asked about her political inclination, the actor said that she grew up in a neutral family and was taught to be a good human being.

"I was taught I should protect the ones who are being hurt. The oppressed should be protected," she said.

Sai Pallavi's comments drew mixed reactions on social media. While some Twitter users applauded her courage, others trolled her.

Dear @Sai_Pallavi92



There is a huge difference in a random Muslim being beaten & an entire community being uprooted.



Please don't trivialise my pain.



Come & see any of our broken homes & hearts. We are witnesses to Genocide but await justice.



Not Everything is Propaganda. pic.twitter.com/YhN9r2QTKM — Kashmiri Hindu (@BattaKashmiri) June 14, 2022

Sai Pallavi's "Virata Parvam" will release in theatres on June 17.