Safal To Operate All Outlets At Full Capacity Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Safal has announced all its outlets will be operational at full capacity amid lockdown.

Safal, the fruits and vegetable brand of Mother Dairy group, has announced that all its outlets will be operational at full capacity amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of Coronavirus outbreak.

"Our stores' official timings are from 6:00 am - 2:00 pm and then 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm, in full capacity," said Safal Stores on their official Twitter handle.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.