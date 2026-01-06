<i>Sadhu</i> Claiming To Be Standing For 7 Years Draws Attention At Magh Mela

Amid rows of ash-smeared ascetics and chanting devotees at Magh Mela here, a 26-year-old sadhu is drawing quiet but steady attention for an unusual spiritual vow -" he claims he has not sat or lain down for the past seven years.

Known as Shankarpuri, the young ascetic from Bihar's Sitamarhi district has been spotted standing continuously on one foot at the ongoing Magh Mela, using a wooden support to rest his head even while sleeping.

He says he performs all daily activities, from eating to any other ritual, while remaining upright.

"I belong to Naimisharanya, where it is believed that 88,000 sages reside. I was born there and also have an ashram established at that sacred site," Shankarpuri told PTI Videos.

"From that land, a thought came to my mind that I should keep standing. I have been a saint since the age of six." When asked whether he ever sits or lies down, the sadhu replied simply, "I have been standing for seven years." Explaining how he rests, he said he sleeps while standing by supporting his head on a wooden cradle-like structure. "Food, water and all daily routines are done in the same posture," he added.

For centuries, the Magh Mela has served as a platform where ascetics display diverse and often extreme forms of penance and spiritual discipline, attracting pilgrims and seekers from across the country.

The 44-day religious fair, which began on January 3, will conclude on February 15, with lakhs of devotees expected to take ritual dips at the Sangam during the period.

