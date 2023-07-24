Sacked Rajasthan Minister Marshalled Out Of Assembly After Taking On Ashok Gehlot

Rajendra Singh Gudha: The sacked former minister says it could "expose" Mr Gehlot.

Recently sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha was today marshalled out of the state assembly after he took on Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and tried to present a "red diary" which he claims can be politically explosive. The Rajasthan assembly was adjourned after Mr Gudha, aided by BJP MLAs, created unruly scenes in the House during Zero Hour. The sacked minister tried to re-enter the Assembly forcibly, but was stopped at the entrance, visuals showed.

Mr Gudha reached near Speaker CP Joshi's chair with a "red diary" and had an argument with him.

The diary was allegedly recovered by Mr Gudha in the past during an IT raid on Ashok Gehlot's associate, Dharmendra Singh Rathore. The sacked former minister says it could "expose" Mr Gehlot.

As Mr Gudha waved the red-coloured diary, the speaker asked him to come to his chamber. After some time, the sacked minister reached near Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and confronted him while he stood to speak.

BJP MLAs created an uproar and rushed to the well of the House over the issue of the "red diary".

The speaker then adjourned the House.

Before the House began in the morning, Mr Gudha told reporters that he would "disclose" details about the "red diary" in the assembly.

He said the diary contained some "secrets".

Rajendra Singh Gudha was sacked last week, hours after raising questions in the Assembly on his own government's success in controlling crimes against women. Reacting to Mr Gudha's sacking from the state cabinet, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra on Saturday said, "Inclusion of a minister or their dismissal is up to a Chief Minister and he acted accordingly. It is the right of the Chief Minister."

"It is true and should be accepted that we have failed to ensure women's safety. Instead of Manipur, we should look within ourselves - why atrocities on women have increased in Rajasthan," Mr Gudha had said.

Mr Dotasra also accused the BJP of trying to divert attention from the viral video of Manipur horror by picking one or two incidents from the Congress-ruled states.

Rajendra Singh Gudha has said that he was punished for speaking the truth.

"I always speak the truth. That is who I am. I follow my conscience. I got punished for speaking the truth," he has said.

"The sisters and daughters of the Udaipurwati Assembly constituency, who have helped me win the elections, trusted me so that I could respect and protect them. But the way in which newspapers today are flooded with incidents of sexual harassment against our sisters and mothers shows that Rajasthan is number one in atrocities against women," he added.

Accused of criminal intimidation and kidnapping over a property dispute with a man from his constituency, Rajendra Singh Gudha earlier this year hit out at Chief Minister Gehlot, saying he is being implicated in a false case.

An FIR was registered against Mr Gudha, and others, for allegedly abducting Durga Singh, a ward panchayat member from Kakrana of Sikar district, and taking a blank bank cheque from him.

The minister said this FIR could not have been registered against him without the knowledge of the Chief Minister.

Mr Gudha is an MLA, formerly from the Bahujan Samaj Party, who then switched over to the Congress. He, of late, appears to have changed loyalties and has been speaking out in favour of Sachin Pilot, who has been locked in a power battle with Mr Gehlot. Mr Gudha has alleged he is being targetted for speaking in favour of Mr Pilot.